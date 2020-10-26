Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will return to Maine for another campaign stop days before the election.

The Biden campaign said Jill Biden will visit Maine on Tuesday, but did not immediately release details about where she plans to campaign.





Biden previously stumped for her husband in late September, when she made stops in Blue Hill and Orono. During that visit, she called the 2020 election “too important” to sit out.

It’s the latest in a slate of last-minute appearance from candidates and their surrogates with little more than a week left to go before the Nov. 3 election.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, visited Aroostook County on Saturday. Meanwhile, Republican President Donald Trump made a Sunday appearance at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, just days after his vice president, Mike Pence, swung through Hermon for a campaign event.