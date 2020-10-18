Two more cases of COVID-19 have been found at schools in the Belfast area, for a total of three in the past two days.

One case has been detected at Ames Elementary School in Searsmont and another at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, the superintendent of RSU 71 said Saturday.





On Friday, Mary Alice McLean, the head of the school district, said a worker or student at Captain Albert W. Stevens School in Belfast tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Ames school will shift to fully remote learning through Friday Oct. 30, the superintendent said. A cleaning company will do a thorough cleaning of the school on Monday and teachers will come to school on Tuesday to gather materials for students, she said.

Parents should pick up devices and materials at the school on Wednesday. All students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 2.

The Howard school will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for thorough cleaning and disinfection and to give administrators time to find substitutes for staff who need to quarantine, McLean said. Students in two homerooms and two classes, which McLean did not identify, will stay in remote learning through Oct. 29 and return to school on Oct. 30. All students at Howard whose parents did not receive telephone calls today may return to school on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The measures are in addition to those being taken at the Stevens school, where staff and students who were in close contact with the affected person are quarantining through Oct. 28. The district has had seven weeks of in-person instruction since school began this fall. Students who attend the elementary school weren’t there Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.

Waldo County on Friday saw its highest single-day uptick in coronavirus positive cases since the pandemic began, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported 11 new cases there.

Also in Waldo County, state officials on Saturday identified an outbreak at Brooks Pentecostal Church involving 17 additional cases.