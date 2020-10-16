BELFAST, Maine — A worker or student at Captain Albert W. Stevens School in Belfast has tested positive for coronavirus, Mary Alice McLean, superintendent for Regional School Unit 71 said on Friday.

Staff and students who were in close contact with the affected individual will be required to quarantine through Oct. 28.





“It is the first case of a student or staff member in RSU 71 testing positive,” McLean said Friday afternoon in a message to the school district.

Waldo County on Friday suffered from the highest single-day uptick in coronavirus positive cases since the pandemic began, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported 11 new cases there.

The district has had seven weeks of in-person instruction since school began this fall. Students who attend the elementary school weren’t there Friday because of parent-teacher conferences.

McLean said more information about remote-learning plans for affected individuals should be available on Monday.

Robert Long, communications director for Maine CDC, said Friday that investigators from the agency will explore epidemiological links among those who tested positive in Waldo County to determine if there was an outbreak.

“People in Waldo County – and everywhere else in Maine – can help limit potential spread of the virus by wearing face coverings in public, staying at least 6 feet apart, and avoiding non-essential gatherings,” Long said.