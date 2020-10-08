Making your own beauty and personal care products is a great way to reduce your contribution to the waste stream while also potentially preventing your exposure to toxic chemicals that are prevalent throughout commercially available products. Once you find a recipe that you like, making your own beauty products in bulk can also help you save money in the long run.

Plus, it’s fun. Becoming an at-home DIY beauty product maker is like being a chemist and a self-care queen all at once.





Here are six personal care and beauty products you can easily make on your own with a few simple ingredients, some of which you probably already have around your house.

Face wash

Figuring out a skin regime that works well for you is an important part of your daily hygiene routine. When it comes to face wash, you can experiment infinitely with a number of different formulations, even from the comfort of your home. Here’s how to make your own face wash.

Deodorant

Natural deodorant is having a moment. Everywhere you look, it seems that new varieties of deodorant pop up touting their aluminum or paraben-free properties for the health- and eco-conscious. You could always purchase one of these natural deodorants (here is a test of eight different kinds of natural deodorant to help you choose), or you can try make your own deodorant, which is surprisingly effective.

Lip balm

As winter comes around the corner, lip balm is going to be an important way to keep your tender lips comfortable in the dry, cold air. If you are looking to reduce the number of plastic tubes you toss, try making your own homemade lip balm in a refillable container that you can use all winter long.

Almond face scrub

The process of making almond milk leaves behind the dry pulp of the nut. Instead of tossing it, turn it into an exfoliating face scrub in a two-for-one DIY. Here’s how to make almond milk and then use the leftover almond meal as a delightful, refreshing face scrub.

Makeup remover wipes and wash

No need to purchase single-use, disposable wipes — reusable makeup remover wipes are easy to make with old face cloths, and you can make an effective wash with ingredients you have around the house. Here’s what you need to know about making DIY reusable makeup wipes as well as homemade makeup remover.

Hand lotion

With the continued presence of the coronavirus, many people are scrubbing their fingers more than usual. That means that a lot more people have dry hands, too, as soap breaks down the protective layer that keeps skin soft on your hands as it attacks potential pathogens. Here’s how to make your own hand lotion to soothe your pain.

Whether you are becoming more conscious about your waste stream, nervous about toxins or just looking for a fun way to fill an afternoon, making your own beauty products is a great project, no matter what you choose to create.