Here’s how to make your own reusable makeup remover pads

Every so often, I like to clean up with a fresh face of makeup. There is one thing I cannot stand about makeup, though: waste, especially when it comes to removing my makeup at the end of the day.

That’s why I decided to make my own makeup remover pads scented with essential oils. It not only helps me do my part to reduce waste in my beauty routine, but it also saves me money in the long run.

Though the evidence supporting it is largely anecdotal, certain essential oils are considered effective for specific skin problems. I usually use lavender, because I like the smell, and I hear it reduces blemishes. I also like peppermint because it allegedly helps with blackheads and dermatitis and it is just so darn refreshing. Frankincense essential oil is supposedly good for aging skin and rosemary is also recommended for oily skin, so maybe I will be trying that one soon.

DIY natural makeup removal is two-fold: upcycling materials to make reusable makeup remover pads and creating the makeup remover solution

How to make DIY makeup remover pads

These makeup remover pads are easy to make, and do not require a sewing machine to prepare. Here’s what you need to do.

Materials

2 washcloths, a sheet of cotton fabric (I pick mine up for a dollar a bagful from the thrift store) or scraps from an old cotton t-shirt that is no longer wearable

Needle and thread

Pencil

Scissors

Drinking glass.

Instructions

Sandwich the cotton between two washcloths.

Sam Schipani | BDN Sam Schipani | BDN Use the mouth of the drinking glass to trace two circles in the washcloths.

Sam Schipani | BDN Sam Schipani | BDN Cut the circles out with the scissors. Sew the three layers together with the needle and thread.

Sam Schipani | BDN Sam Schipani | BDN

How to make DIY makeup remover solution

Some natural beauty bloggers swear by a few tablespoons of pure olive oil. As much as the pasta-loving Italian in me would like to embrace that, I have greasy skin and, frankly, need something with a little more oomph. Here’s what I recommend.

Materials

2 cups of warm water

1 teaspoon of castile soap, which is made from a simple combination of olive oil and sodium hydroxide (Dr. Bronner’s works well, but you can also replace the castile soap with 1 tablespoon of witch hazel or baby shampoo)

3 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil

Essential oil

Instructions

Add the soap and coconut oil to the hot water and stir until the coconut oil has completely melted. Add 10 to 12 drops of essential oil. Soak your makeup remover pads in the makeup remover for a minute or two and rub all over your face. If needed, wipe off excess makeup remover with a dry pad before splashing your face with water and drying with a towel.

Sam Schipani | BDN Sam Schipani | BDN

When you are done, toss the pads in the wash with your towels (and make sure you are practicing eco-friendly laundry habits). The new addition to your beauty routine will make you feel fresher, greener and cleaner.