Another 37 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.





Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,468. Of those, 4,900 have been confirmed positive, while 568 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 142. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 452 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 36 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,740. That means there are 586 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 585 on Thursday.

Due to technical problems, more detailed data weren’t immediately available, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said in releasing the preliminary figures.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,279,065 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 207,816 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.