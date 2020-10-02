Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to the low 60s with midday showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine

Another Mainer died and 43 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 585 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll stands at 142. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





State health officials have detected seven cases of the coronavirus in people associated with the Woodland Pulp paper mill in Baileyville, making it the second Maine paper manufacturer confirmed to be dealing with the virus right now.

Mainers filed 2,800 jobless claims for the week of Sept. 20 to 26, in addition to nearly 53,900 applications to continue receiving jobless benefits.

This August 2020 file photo shows a view of Penobscot Avenue in Millinocket. The three neighboring towns of Millinocket, East Millinocket and Medway had a COVID-19 outbreak after a wedding reception took place in the area on Aug. 7. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

While an early August wedding in the Millinocket area sparked Maine’s largest outbreak of the coronavirus, that part of the state has now gone more than a month without recording any new cases.

Meanwhile, York County is now battling a growing number of coronavirus outbreaks, including two that have been directly tied to the Aug. 7 wedding. About 40 percent of Maine’s 488 new virus cases have been in York County over the past two weeks.

In this April 1, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian walks past graffiti that reads “Rent Strike” in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Credit: Ted S. Warren / AP

The economic fallout brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the housing outlook for many Mainers. Government patches have barred many evictions so far but not provided much in direct rental aid. Many facing eviction in Maine this year only owe two or fewer months of rent. Experts fear that without additional relief, the problem is only being kicked down the road.

In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballot boxes are brought into a room for a ranked-choice voting tabulation in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Barring a surprise, the most recent ruling ensures ranked-choice voting will be used in the contest between President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and three minor-party candidates.

In this Oct. 25, 2012 file photo, voters cast their votes through absentee ballots for the November election at the town hall in Cape Elizabeth. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Mainers can vote absentee — either in person or by mail — anytime within 30 days of Election Day. Already it looks like absentee voting will play a bigger role in this election, as the coronavirus pandemic has raised safety concerns. Here’s what Mainers need to know about voting by absentee this election.

Isabella Lindsey, 7, of Searsmont touches an antler on the 11-point buck she shot while hunting with her grandfather, Randy Gagne, recently. The buck weighed 210 pounds. Credit: Courtesy of Randy Gagne

A combination of skill and luck go into each of those stories. Sometimes, a veteran hunter fills a tag in a big way. Other times, the successful hunter has less experience. And sometimes, the hunter is so young, they’re just beginning their hunting career. Here are a few of our favorites from last year.

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki hikes along Hamlin Ridge on Sept. 25 in Baxter State Park. Credit: Courtesy of Derek Runnells

The tallest mountain in Maine, Katahdin, features a long ridge that curves around multiple basins and features a number of peaks or highpoints. North of the mountain’s summit, Hamlin Peak and Hamlin Ridge are lesser-known destinations on the mountain, offering stunning views and a quiet alpine experience.

In other Maine news…

Defense contractor who gave to Susan Collins accused of defrauding her business loan program

Eagle electrocuted after being harassed by crows and flying into power line

Midcoast superintendent denies she knew about error that led to town’s school overpayments

These are the rodents trying to get into your home this fall