When temperatures start to cool in the fall that’s the time some of Maine’s most common rodents start looking for places to overwinter. And for a rodent looking to get in out of the cold, your house is every bit as attractive as a den in an old tree or under a rock pile. Maybe even moreso.

Here are the most likely rodent visitors you might find in your Maine home this season.





Mice

The two kinds of mice in Maine are house mice and deer mice. This time of year they are basically looking for warmth and a steady diet. All they need to invite themselves into your house is a crack or other opening no larger than the diameter of a pencil. They are also not shy about moving into automobile motors or upholstery.

Here’s what you need to know if you have mice moving into your home this fall.

Chipmunks

The Eastern Chipmunk is a common and easily identifiable rodent in Maine’s forests with its black and white stripes. But this forest dweller is also quite comfortable living around people and inside your house. Sure, they are cute to watch as they scamper about your yard or on your trees but once they move in between your walls or attics, the fun stops and damages can start.

Here’s what you can do if you have chipmunks in your house.

Squirrels

In Maine we have red tree squirrels and the larger grey squirrels. Both are fully amenable to moving into your home in the fall to nest in attics, basements, crawl spaces or between walls. Once there, they are a noisy, smelly and destructive nuisance.

Here’s what to do if squirrels start coming into your house.

Flying Squirrels

Not to be outdone, the nocturnal flying squirrel will move in to your home in the fall and bring its family with it. If you have issues with flying squirrels in your home, you are likely dealing with an entire colony that can number between 20 and 30 individuals.

Here’s what you can do to get rid of those flying squirrels.

Rats

If one critter elicits a shudder of dread from homeowners, it’s a rat. In Maine that would be the Norway Rat, also known as brown or sewer rats. Whatever you call them, this omnivorous ordent can get into your home through openings as small as a half inch across and gnaw their way through wood, drywall, electric cables, plastic pipes and even metal.

Here’s what you need to know about getting rid of rats.