Tens of thousands of Mainers remained Thursday morning without power a day after a storm blew through the Pine Tree State with winds as high as 60 mph.

As of 5:15 a.m., Central Maine Power reported that 30,122 customers were in the dark, with the bulk of the outages concentrated in Kennebec (8,098), Lincoln (3,453), Sagadahoc (2,748) and Waldo (5,202) counties. That’s down from a high of more than 103,000 on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, Versant Power reported that 7,615 customers were without power, with the highest outages reported in Penobscot (5,604) and Hancock (873) counties. That’s down from a high of more than 21,000.

Outages during Wednesday’s storm peaked about 120,000 throughout the state.

Wednesday’s storm brought strong southerly winds that blew as high as 56 mph in Bangor, 62 mph in Bar Harbor, 51 mph in Caribou and 54 mph in Frenchville. Those southerly winds may have accounted for the greater damage from fallen trees, which are more accustomed to northerly winds, James Simko, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Caribou, told the BDN on Wednesday.

The departure of the storm is being followed by sunny skies across Maine, with temperatures reaching into the 70s over Greater Bangor and the high 60s along the Down East coast and up to The County, according to the weather service.

That sunshine, though, will be followed by another round of rain on Friday, when about a tenth of an inch is forecast to fall over Bangor, a quarter of an inch over Lincoln and up to a half inch or more in Aroostook County up to the Canadian border.