This story will be updated.

More than 26,000 Mainers were left without power Wednesday morning as a fall storm brought high winds and heavy rain into the state.





A wind advisory has been issued to most of southern, central, eastern and northern Maine, which remains in effect until 5 p.m. A high wind warning is in effect for the Down East coast from Mount Desert Island to Eastport until 5 p.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 24,450 customers were without power, with the largest outages concentrated in Cumberland (5,564), Kennebec (4,933), Franklin (3,707) and Oxford (2,211) counties. Northern and eastern Maine were spared the brunt of the storm mid-morning Wednesday, with only 1,738 outages reported across Versant Power’s service area.

7:33am Radar Update: Watching areas of light to moderate rain push into the Bangor Region up to the North Woods. These heavier rain areas will mix down some strong wind gusts as the front approaches. Expect winds to gust 40+mph & along the Downeast coast up to 60mph! #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/lk2H3DJkYl — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) September 30, 2020

But the National Weather Service office in Caribou issued a warning that further outages are possible as moderate rain moves into the region and up into the North Woods along with strong winds that could gust up to 60 mph along the Down East coast.

In Greater Bangor, winds are expected to hit 46 mph as the storm progresses. Winds are expected to blow over 40 mph throughout much of eastern and northern Maine, according to the weather service.

To the south, winds are forecast to reach as high as 49 mph in Rockland, 46 mph in Portland and 41 mph in Lewiston, according to the weather service’s Gray office.