More than 100,000 Mainers were left without power Wednesday afternoon as a fall storm brought high winds and heavy rain into the state.

The storm brought down trees and power lines resulting in statewide cleanup efforts. Here’s a look at the aftermath of the storm.





Strong winds brought down trees and power lines on Warren and Third streets in Bangor as a storm rolled through on Wednesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

A downed tree blocks a walkway in front of a house on Silver Road in Bangor. Credit: Heidi Martin / BDN

Members of the Houlton Department of Public Works work to cut down branches of a fallen tree by Alfred Street in Houlton. Credit: Alexander MacDougall / Houlton Pioneer Times

An apple crop blown off a tree on Rt. 2 in Hermon. Credit: Julie Harris / BDN Credit: Julie Harris / BDN

From left: Crews repair damage to power lines along Center Street in Old Town after a windstorm battered some parts of northern and eastern Maine on Wednesday; An uprooted tree leans over a power line in front of a Main Street house in Old Town. Credit: Nina Mahaleris / The Penobscot Times

A tree limb down on Congress Street in Belfast. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Clockwise from left: City of Bangor Public Works and contractor Nino Chiappone clean up fallen trees and branches along Webster Avenue in Bangor following the storm that brought high winds that downed trees and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people; a Versant Power worker coils up a line on Silver Road in Bangor after cutting service for debris cleanup and line repairs; Robert Lyford, City of Bangor Public Works, works to clean up fallen trees and branches along Webster Avenue. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN