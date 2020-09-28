Information on reporting your high school events can be found here: https://bangordailynews.com/2020/09/22/sports/high-school-sports/how-to-report-your-games-and-matches-to-the-bdn/
High School
Girls Soccer
(Friday)
PVHS 3, Penquis 0
Penobscot Valley (1-0) goals: Emma Buck (PK), Ali Gilman, Delaney Theriault; assist: Kaya Loring; goalies, PVHS: Emilee Ireland 3 saves, 3 shots; Penquis (0-1): Hope Lovell 17 saves, 31 shots.
Golf
At Rockland GC
Camden Hills 174 def. Oceanside 184, 7-2
Parker Hilchey (CH) 36 def. Austin Chillis 45, Aiden O’Connell (CH) 43 def. Darik Johnson 50, Jordan Peasley (CH) 46 def. Rhys Jones 47, Noah Mclellan (O) 44 def. Bryler Fisher 53, Bryson Mattox (O) 48 def. Sawyer Olsen 60, Liam O’Dwyer (CH) 49 def. Nate Fogarty 52
Belfast 182 def. Oceanside 184, 5-4
Thomas Parker (B) 38 def. Austin Chills 45, Tommy Walker (B) 42 def. Dark Johnson 50, Rhys Jones (O) 47 def. James Ritter 49, Noah Mclellan (O) 44 def. K. J. Payson 53, Bryson Mattox (O) 48 def. Bobby Banks (B), Nate Fogarty (O) 52 def. Hagen Chase (B) 54
Oceanside 184 def. Medomak Valley 202, 7.5-1.5
Sean Sebrey (MV) 41 def. Austin Chillis, Darik Johnson (O) 50 Even Tyler Metcalf (MV) 52, Rhys Jones (O) 47 def. Matt Sirois (MV) 53, Noah Mclellan (O) 44 def. Noah Crosby (MV) 59, Bryson Mattox (O) 48 def. Logan Look (MV) 71, Nate Fogarty (O) 52 def. Natalie Stewart (MV) 56
Medalist: Parker Hilchey 36 (CH)