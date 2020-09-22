The fall high school sports season is under way and the BDN encourages high school coaches and managers to report their games and events.

Due to technical issues, we are asking that games be reported via email at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com as our electronic system is unavailable. Please use a plain-text format.





FOR ALL GAMES, we ask for the game location, final score, each team’s won-lost record and the first and last names of all players mentioned for each team.

FOR SOCCER AND FIELD HOCKEY:

Presque Isle 4, Foxcroft Acad. 1

At Presque Isle, Saturday

Presque Isle (4-2) goals: Rylee Kinney 2, Clara Kohlbacher, Jenna Sargent; assists: Portia Shaw, Libby Moreau; Foxcroft Acad. (2-4-1) goals: Sadie Avellar; assist: Olivia Wesley

Goalies, Presque Isle: Rebecca Rider 7 saves, 8 shots; Foxcroft: Olivia Hill 15 saves, 21 shots

FOR GOLF, medal play:

At Dexter Muni GC, par 35

Houlton(9-3): Isaac Vega 46, Collin Moody 37, Garett Harvey 45, Collin Irish 51, Gage Bartlett 6,3 Sidney Peabody 60, Madalyn Quirk 62, Abigail Fitzpatrick 80, etc.

Medalist: Collin Moody (H) 37

Match play:



At Rockland GC, par 35

Oceanside (6-2) 197 def. Maine Central Institute (3-5) 238, 8-1

Austin Chillis (O) 48 def. Owen Williams 55, 5+3; Carter Fogarty (O) 46 def. Leah Dechain 66, 5+3; Darik Johnson (O) 45 def. Loren Lancaster 56, 5+3; Mason Curtis (O) 59 def. Jackson Leonard 72, 4+2; Marta Weinstein (MCI) 61 def. Nate Fogarty 62, 2+1; Rhys Jones (O) 58 def. Trevor Basford 68, 4+3

Medalist: Darik Johnson (O) 45

FOR CROSS COUNTRY, list the location, course length, team scores and individual finishers with school affiliation and time as follows:



At Machias, 3.1 miles

Calais boys 17, Machias 21; Narraguagus, Sumner, Jonesport-Beals, Shead no team scores

1. Evan Merchant (J-B) 17 minutes, 11 seconds; 2. Travis Hunt (Narr) 17:28; 3. Luke Barnes (Sum) 17:32; 4. Logan Carter (Sum) 18:54; 5. Austin Ashley (Shead) 19:14; 6. Kyle Richards, Calais 19:21, etc.

FOR POSTPONED EVENTS, we ask that coaches and athletic directors email us the rescheduled date as soon as possible to bdnsport@bangordailynews.com

Thank you for taking the time to report your events!

If you have any questions, please contact BDN Sports at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com