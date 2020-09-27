Another 33 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,288. Of those, 4,741 have been confirmed positive, while 547 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “As city and county officials grapple to contain COVID-19, the Sanford pastor who officiated the East Millinocket wedding that triggered Maine’s biggest outbreak — infecting 180 people and killing eight — remains unrepentant and continues to flout Maine’s masking and social distancing mandates.” — Barbara A. Walsh, The Maine Monitor

— “Some scientists are now focusing on tinier particles, the ones that spread more like cigarette smoke. Those are carried by wisps of air and even upward drafts caused by the warmth of our bodies. They can linger in the air for minutes to hours, spreading throughout a room and build up if ventilation is poor.” — Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press

— “Maine’s lobster fishermen braced for a difficult summer this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but then the unexpected happened. They kept catching lobsters, and people kept buying them.” — Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 7,094,145 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 204,607 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.