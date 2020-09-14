A construction worker who was blinded after he was pinned beneath steel-sheet pilings at a construction site on Interstate 95 in Hampden in July is now back in Maine after spending two months in hospitals.

Turner resident Eric Jabbusch was released from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston in the past few days, said Jabbusch’s attorney, Travis Brennan, who is acting as a spokesperson for his family.





“Eric is back in Maine trying to adapt to a new reality as a blind person,” Brennan said. “Eric and his family are thankful for the continued support as he reshapes his life to accommodate his permanent, life-altering injuries.”

Jabbusch, 50, was pinned after the pilings fell off a truck at the Hampden construction site where his company, H.B. Fleming of South Portland, was part of a crew working for Cianbro Corp. replacing a highway bridge for the Maine Department of Transportation on July 21. Jabbusch was pinned by “somewhere on the order of 10,000 pounds worth of weight,” Brennan said earlier this month.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation of the accident is ongoing, said Sam Kondrup, assistant area director for OSHA Maine at its Bangor office.

Jabbusch was treated at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor until he was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Aug. 2 and to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital of Boston on Aug. 19, Brennan said.