An Androscoggin County man got pinned beneath several steel sheet pilings that fell off a truck in a construction-site accident on Interstate 95 in Hampden on Tuesday, state police said.

Eric Jabbusch, 50, of Turner, suffered critical injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., state police said in a statement.

Jabbusch, who works for a subcontractor, H.B. Fleming of South Portland, was part of a crew working for Cianbro Corp. that was replacing a highway bridge for the Maine Department of Transportation, state police said.

Cianbro stopped work on the job while the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, state police and company officials investigate the accident.