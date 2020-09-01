An Androscoggin man is taking physical therapy in a Boston rehab center after he was pinned beneath steel-sheet pilings at a construction site on Interstate 95 in July and suffered a broken pelvis and shoulder and what his attorney said is likely to be permanent blindness.

Eric Jabbusch, 50, of Turner, got pinned after the pilings fell off a truck at the Hampden construction site where his company, H.B. Fleming of South Portland, was part of a crew working for Cianbro Corp. replacing a highway bridge for the Maine Department of Transportation on July 21. He also suffered facial injuries and his breathing stopped for some time immediately following the accident, according to his attorney, Travis Brennan, who is the Jabbusch family’s spokesman.





Jabbusch was pinned by “somewhere on the order of 10,000 pounds worth of weight,” Brennan said Tuesday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation of the accident is ongoing, said Sam Kondrup, assistant area director for OSHA Maine at its Bangor office.

Jabbusch was treated at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor until he was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Aug. 2 and to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital of Boston on Aug. 19, Brennan said.

“I know there has been an outpouring of support of friends and people in the community which the family has greatly appreciated,” Brennan said. “At this point, Eric is completely focused on taking the steps he needs to recover from this.”