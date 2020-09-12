For the first time this election season, the four candidates for U.S. Senate in Maine faced off in a debate on Friday night. Incumbent Republican Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon, and independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn took the stage to discuss issues from health care to police brutality. Here’s a look at some of those moments.

Clockwise from left: House Speaker Sara Gideon (center) and Sen. Susan Collins (right) listen as an independent candidate answers a question at the Decision Maine debate in Portland on Sept. 11; Collins; Candidates take the stage before the debate; Independent Lisa Savage answers a question; Collins (center left) leaves after the debate. Credit: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald and Gabrielle Mannino/NEWS CENTER Maine

Sara Gideon supporters (above) and Susan Collins supporters (below) rally outside of the Decision Maine debate in Maine on Sept. 11. Credit: Gabrielle Mannino/NEWS CENTER Maine

Clockwise from left: Candidates and moderators gather for the Decision Maine debate in Portland on Sept. 11; Susan Collins; News Center Maine’s Pat Callaghan (left) moderates the Decision Maine senate debate alongside panelists Rachel Ohm (center) from the Portland Press Herald and Michael Shepherd from the Bangor Daily News; Sara Gideon (right) and Susan Collins; Lisa Savage. Credit: Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald and Gabrielle Mannino/NEWS CENTER Maine