The first debate in Maine’s competitive U.S. Senate race kicks off tonight in an event hosted by the Bangor Daily News, the Portland Press Herald and News Center Maine.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, faces her challengers — House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat, and unenrolled candidates Lisa Savage and Max Linn — for the first time.

The debate begins Friday at 7 p.m. Watch it live here.