This story will be updated.

Two additional coronavirus outbreaks have been detected in York County as the state’s concern about the virus circulating there increases. The latest outbreaks have been reported at a private club, and at an American Legion hall that hosted a funeral reception.





State health investigators have identified three infections associated with the Lafayette Club in Sanford, including two among staff and one in a patron, according to Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They have also identified four infections in connection with the funeral reception at the American Legion T.W. Cole Post 19, which is also in Sanford.

On Tuesday, Shah said the state has only just begun investigating both outbreaks and has not yet found any direct links between them and the other outbreaks in Maine’s southernmost county. But Shah has pointed to worrying trends in York County and last week warned that Maine could lose its grip over the COVID-19 outbreak if those trends persist. York County has recently seen a test positivity rate and a rate of new infections that are about triple the rates for the state as a whole. And at least half of the state’s active coronavirus outbreaks are in the county.

The state has learned little information so far about the nature of the two latest outbreaks, including whether the people at both facilities were wearing face masks or taking other precautions, Shah said.

They’re not the only outbreaks to have happened in Sanford. The city’s fire department is dealing with an outbreak that has also affected firefighters at two other York County fire departments. And there have been 10 cases of COVID-19 associated with Sanford’s Calvary Baptist Church, whose pastor also officiated an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region that has sparked the state’s largest COVID-19 outbreak.

The state has now attributed a total of 158 cases to that wedding outbreak.

One of the secondary outbreaks from that wedding has been at the York County Jail in Alfred, where a guest of the Aug. 7 wedding is employed. There have now been at least 73 cases associated with the outbreak at the jail: 48 inmates, 18 workers and seven of their family members. There are also nine other family members who have probably been infected, according to Shah.

In addition, Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in the Somerset County town of Madison has seen an outbreak after a guest of the wedding passed COVID-19 to a parent, who in turn passed it to another child who works at the facility, according to Maine CDC.



Now, there have been 20 cases at Maplecrest: nine among residents and 11 among staff.

Three people who did not attend the wedding have died in connection with the Aug. 7 wedding outbreak, including a woman in her 80s from the Millinocket area, and two people from Somerset County: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.