York County officials said Thursday morning that they’re launching a “comprehensive inquiry” into the COVID-19 outbreak at the county jail that has so far infected at least 85 people and that came after jail management reportedly didn’t follow some key infection control practices.





In a virtual news conference, County Manager Gregory Zinser said the county was “engaging a third-party” to investigate what factors contributed to the outbreak, which is Maine’s largest to date in a correctional facility.

“If in this case the county’s required practices were not followed, we will find out how and why and deal with it,” Zinser said.

The county announced the inquiry a day after the BDN reported that the jail didn’t take the temperatures or perform additional symptom screening of its employees as they entered the jail, according to Commissioner Randall Liberty of the Maine Department of Corrections.

The jail also didn’t require staff or inmates to wear face coverings, which are seen as critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 among people who live or work in congregate settings such as correctional facilities and nursing homes. And despite the ongoing outbreak, it’s not clear whether the jail has still been taking in newly arrested inmates. Liberty told the BDN Wednesday that “it’s critically important” that a jail with an outbreak stop taking in new inmates until the outbreak has stopped.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention now thinks the York County Jail outbreak originated after a worker returned from an Aug. 7 wedding in the Katahdin region that’s become the source of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak has so far spread to 46 inmates, or almost half of the 106 who were reportedly in the jail as of mid-August. It has also infected 22 employees in the jail building and at least 17 of their household members.

The Maine Department of Corrections is stepping up its oversight of county jails in response to the York County outbreak. On Friday, the department issued new rules requiring that the state’s 15 county jails write new policies focused on the prevention of COVID-19 and submit those to state health officials for annual review.

The corrections department’s compliance manager will visit all 15 jails over the next week to assess their use of masking, medical screenings and other practices meant to prevent and manage outbreaks of COVID-19, Liberty said.