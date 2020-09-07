Nineteen new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, health officials said Monday.

Monday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,701. Of those, 4,230 have been confirmed positive, while 471 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here is the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “The upending of school last March has led some Maine parents to rethink how they want their children to learn this fall, when schools are generally using a combination of in-person and remote learning. Some parents don’t want their children to spend so much time learning on a computer, while others simply found that their children learned better in a different arrangement.” — Eesha Pendarkhar, BDN

— “For New England’s vanishing commercial clam harvesters, the coronavirus pandemic represents only the most recent in a string of setbacks that have held down the centuries-old industry.” — Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

— “Maine’s seafood industry could get a $20 million boost this fall through funds made available under the federal CARES Act.” — The Associated Press

— “Operators of Maine music clubs and music industry professionals have formed a grassroots alliance and launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign to help local venues survive the pandemic.” — The Associated Press

— “Athletic training staffs around the state have been preparing to do their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond taping ankles and attending to physical injuries, their job description will add a significant twist if indeed fall sports are contested — monitoring coronavirus-related safety guidelines now being established in an effort to safely play the games.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

As of Monday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 6,292,206 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 189,095 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.