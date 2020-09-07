This story will be updated.

Nineteen new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, health officials said Monday.





Monday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,701. Of those, 4,230 have been confirmed positive, while 471 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (3), Androscoggin (1), Penobscot (1), York (10), Aroostook (1), Kennebec (1), Knox (1) and Waldo (1) counties.

So far, 427 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, eight people are currently hospitalized, with three in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 27 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,076. That means there are 491 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, down from 499 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 2,697 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there had been 302,831 negative test results out of 309,465 overall. Just over 1.8 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,221 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 624, 248 and 905 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (40), Franklin (53), Hancock (50), Kennebec (197), Knox (34), Lincoln (36), Oxford (74), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (62), Waldo (72) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,277,944 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 188,942 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.