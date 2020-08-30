Another 22 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,512. Of those, 4,047 have been confirmed positive, while 465 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (4), Kennebec (1), Penobscot (1), York (8), Franklin (3), Lincoln (1), Oxford (1) and Somerset (1) counties, state data show. Information about where the additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 4,490, up from 4,489, meaning there was an increase of two over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 132. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 420 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, seven people are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 21 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,910. That means there are 470 active and “probable” cases in the state.

A majority of the cases — 2,566 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 262,362 negative test results out of 268,733 overall. Just under 2.1 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,187 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 612, 229 and 830 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (38), Franklin (53), Hancock (45), Kennebec (188), Knox (29), Lincoln (36), Oxford (61), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (60), Somerset (51), Waldo (69) and Washington (15) counties. Information about where one case was detected wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,962,057 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 182,785 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the total reported cases in Cumberland County.