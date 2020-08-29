This story will be updated.

Another 53 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.





There have now been 4,489 cumulative coronavirus cases reported in Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,436 on Friday.

Of those, 4,032 have been confirmed positive, while 457 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (8), Cumberland (6), Kennebec (2), Oxford (1) Penobscot (3) and York (36) counties, state data show. Three cases reported Friday in unknown locations were assigned to counties by Saturday morning, meaning 53 new cases were detected overall but 56 cases total are newly shown in each county’s numbers.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 132. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 418 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,899. That means there are 458 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 417 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,550 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 253,912 negative test results out of 260,209 overall. Just under 2.1 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,183 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 610, 228 and 822 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (38), Franklin (50), Hancock (45), Kennebec (187), Knox (29), Lincoln (35), Oxford (60), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (60), Somerset (50), Waldo (69) and Washington (15) counties. Information about where another three cases were detected wasn’t immediately available Friday.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,918,649 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 181,779 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.