Another 53 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

There have now been 4,489 cumulative coronavirus cases reported in Maine since the outbreak began here in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,436 on Friday.





Of those, 4,032 have been confirmed positive, while 457 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 132. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 418 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,899. That means there are 458 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 417 on Thursday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine.

—“The Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford is the latest site of a COVID-19 outbreak, after at least five people associated with the church tested positive for the coronavirus.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“After a summer in which Maine controlled the coronavirus better than almost every other state, one couple’s fateful decision has spawned the state’s most far-reaching outbreak of COVID-19 yet.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“This week, a federal judge in California blocked a rule that Maine, seven other states and four big-city school districts said would unlawfully allow too much pandemic relief aid to be diverted from K-12 public schools to private ones.” — The Associated Press

—“No one should be surprised that while the road to fall high school sports is being cleared step by step, additional steps — consider them checks and balances — continue to arise. This is, after all, uncharted territory being negotiated not only to return student-athletes to competition amid the unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic, but students to their classrooms.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 5,939,591 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 182,217 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.