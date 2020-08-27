This story will be updated.

The state has now suspended the license of the inn on Millinocket Lake that hosted an Aug.7 wedding reception connected to a COVID-19 outbreak that has spread to at least 87 people.





Last week, the state initially issued an “imminent health hazard” citation to the Big Moose Inn for hosting the reception, which was attended by around 65 people despite a state restriction limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people. The citation was an official notice that the inn violated one or more state health rules, and it asked the inn’s operators to comply going forward.

But after a recent inspection found the inn was still violating restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the state temporarily suspended its license, according to Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Representatives from Maine DHHS have also advised the business on how it can come back into compliance with state rules, Lambrew said.

The state agency initially found the venue failed to ensure a six-foot distance between customers and staff during the Aug. 7 wedding, and failed to ask customers for their contact information in the event of an outbreak, according to a copy of the original citation it received last week.