The state has reinstated the license of the Katahdin-region inn that hosted an Aug. 7 wedding reception now connected to at least 87 cases of COVID-19, after briefly suspending it this week following repeated health violations.

Robert Long, a spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that the Big Moose Inn’s license had been restored on Friday, but did not provide additional information about how the venue came back into compliance with state health rules.





Last week, the state gave the Big Moose Inn an imminent health hazard citation after determining that it violated a few different safety measures when holding the Aug. 7 reception. That’s an official notice that the inn violated one or more state health rules. The citation asked the inn’s operators to comply going forward.

But during a followup inspection, a state inspector found the inn’s dining room tables were still spaced less than six feet apart and that employees were not wearing face coverings or ensuring proper social distancing, according to a notice provided to the venue on Wednesday.

In addition, the business did not have correct documentation showing that out-of-state guests were following travel restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, the state temporarily suspended the venue’s license.

The owners and management of the inn have not responded to requests for comment, but an employee who answered the phone on Thursday said the suspension was “really ridiculous.” She also said the inn was canceling reservations and refunding fees for all of the guests that night.

During the wedding reception on Aug. 7, the inn exceeded the state’s 50-person limit on indoor gatherings, exceeded the number of guests allowed under its license, failed to ensure a six-foot distance between customers and staff and failed to ask customers for their contact information in the event of an outbreak, according to the original citation.