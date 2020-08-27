A Lewiston man accused of shooting a woman to death in a dispute over a baby has been arrested in Mississippi.

Jaquille Coleman, 26, was arrested without incident by Hancock County sheriff’s deputies in Mississippi, Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said late Wednesday night.





Coleman will be returned to Maine, where he faces a murder charge in last week’s shooting death of 19-year-old Natasha Morgan of Lewiston, according to England.

Jaquile Coleman Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

Coleman allegedly shot Morgan to death outside a Scribner Boulevard home in Lewiston about 4 p.m. Friday. The shooting was reportedly over a dispute involving a baby, who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said Coleman fled the scene in a silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. His Cruze was later found near a Farwell Street extension home, where police had been engaged in a standoff with Coleman, who was not inside when police finally entered late Friday.