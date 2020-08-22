Maine State Police on Saturday charged Jaquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of Natasha Morgan, 19, of Lewiston, but continued searching for him.

Coleman should be considered armed and the public should not approach him, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Katharine England.





Jaquile Coleman Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

Police asked anyone with information about Coleman’s location or who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Morgan was shot to death Friday afternoon outside a home on Scribner Boulevard in the state’s second largest city following a dispute over a baby.

Coleman allegedly fled the scene in a 2013 silver Chevy Cruz with a temporary registration plate on the rear and a Harpswell Motors plate on the front, state police said on its Facebook page.

The Sun Journal reported that police were in a standoff about 10 p.m. Friday with Coleman, who was believed to be inside a home on Farwell Street extension. Police entered the home but Coleman apparently was not there.

Coleman’s car was found near the home where the standoff took place, the Sun Journal said.

The shooting that killed the victim took place about 4 p.m. after a dispute over a baby. The child was taken into the house before neighbors said they heard three to five shots fired followed by a woman’s scream.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Coleman is asked to the state police in Augusta at 624-7076 or 1-800-452-4664 Ext. 9 or the Lewiston police at 795-9010.