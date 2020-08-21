A woman was killed Friday afternoon in Lewiston in what witnesses described as a dispute over a baby that might have culminated with three of five shots fired, the Sun Journal reported.

Neighbors told the Sun Journal that they heard three to five shots ring out in front of a home on Scribner Boulevard at about 4 p.m. that were followed by the high scream of a woman, although the woman appeared to have been shot twice. Witnesses said the gunman fled in a car shortly thereafter.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately available. A witness said she had been holding a baby and arguing with a man just before the shooting began. Police said they are searching for a silver or gray Chevrolet sedan with temporary plates in connection with the shooting, the Sun Journal reported.