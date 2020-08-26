Citing COVID-19 concerns and the uncertainty involved with planning major events into the coming year, the Penobscot County Conservation Association has announced that it has canceled the 2021 Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show, which was to have taken place in Orono.

The organization has also canceled this year’s Bangor Gun Show, which was set for early September.





In a Wednesday message to members of the Brewer-based club, PCCA president Barry Burgason explained that the University of Maine, which serves as host for the Sportsmen’s Show, could not confirm dates for that show. It’s normally held in early- to mid-March.

“There have been discussions with the University of Maine about scheduling for the 2021 Sportsmen’s Show,” Burgason said in the message, which was posted on the PCCA Facebook page. “Due to changes in the University schedule and the uncertainty of the COVID situation, they would not be able to confirm dates until sometime in January. Given the uncertainty and the length of time and commitments it takes to organize the show, we have decided that there will be no show in 2021.”

The 82nd edition of the Sportsmen’s Show in 2020 was one of the first major events in the area to be canceled due to the looming pandemic. UMaine made the decision to scrap the show just one day before it was to begin, as PCCA members were in the show venue, beginning the set-up process. At that time, show director Mark Byers said the event was a major fundraiser for the club.

“On average, we make $40,000 to $50,000 on the show,” Byers said at the time.

According to past BDN stories, the show typically draws between 5,000 and 7,000 attendees during its three-day run.

The club is working to plan new fundraisers to fill the revenue gap, and a recent kayak raffle was profitable, according to Burgason, as $9,000 in tickets were sold and another $1,200 in donations rolled in.

Burgason did not say whether the club would be forced to curtail its scholarship programs, which provide funds to college students studying outdoor-related subjects and younger students who are attending conservation camps in the state.

“The board of directors has and will continue to consider a variety of fundraisers to replace the dollars lost from the sportsmen’s show and the gun show. Member ideas are always welcomed,” Burgason said.

As for the gun show, Burgason said limiting crowd size was a key factor in its cancellation.

“Due to crowd limits, we will be unable to hold the Bangor Gun Show, which has typically been held in early September. This is one of the club’s fundraisers so it will be another blow to our club budget,” Burgason said.

In his message to club members, Burgason said the cancellations would take a toll on the club’s mission to provide educational opportunities to children and college students.

“I don’t have to tell you what that will mean to our club and the various programs we have to promote hunting, fishing, conservation and youth education,” Burgason said. “The board of directors has and will continue to consider a variety of fundraisers to replace the dollars lost from the sportsmen’s show and the gun show.”