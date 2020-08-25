Another 12 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.

That brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases reported in Maine since the outbreak began here in March to 4,368, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 4,356 on Monday.





Of those, 3,919 have been confirmed positive, while 449 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 131. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 410 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, eight people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,784. That means there are 453 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 463 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“The coronavirus outbreak associated with an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Katahdin area has now sickened at least 60 people and contributed to two other secondary outbreaks at a rehabilitation center in Madison and the York County Jail, according to state health officials.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“One University of Maine student has been suspended and seven others have been disciplined after they didn’t follow social distancing rules at parties, the university’s dean of students said Tuesday.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“A fourth University of Maine student has tested positive for the coronavirus, the university said Tuesday as students continued moving into dorms during a weeklong move-in.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Three students at Colby College have tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement made Tuesday morning comes a day before classes resume at the Waterville campus and as the school has rolled out an aggressive strategy to halt the virus’ spread.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“As much as I may agree with the “Let them play” sentiment, I’m sorry to say there’s no way it’s going to happen. The Maine Principals’ Association and the athletic administrators in our state have busted their butts trying to figure out a way to have high school athletes safely take to the field this fall. Later this week they’ll announce their plans as schools reopen this and next week. And the “Let Them Play” campers will not be happy.” — Jeff Solari, Sports Chowdah

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 5,769,024 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 178,140 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.