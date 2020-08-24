Six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket area, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the outbreak to 59.

The virus has now been passed to numerous people in the community who did not attend the wedding or reception, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s because they were either directly exposed to infected wedding guests or had contact with people who caught the infection from guests.





One woman has died after catching COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Millinocket Regional Hospital announced on Friday afternoon. The Maine CDC has learned that that woman did not attend the wedding or reception, according to Robert Long, a spokesperson for the agency.

State health officials have now been investigating the outbreak for a week and have issued an “imminent health hazard” citation to the Big Moose Inn, a venue on Millinocket Lake that hosted the reception. About 65 people attended the reception despite state coronavirus restrictions that limit indoor gatherings to 50 people.

The state has still not decided whether to issue a citation to Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, which hosted the wedding.

Representatives from both venues have not responded to requests for comment.