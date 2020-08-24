The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted a Clinton man for his role in a crash in Canaan last November, killing two people, the Morning Sentinel reported.

David W. Johnson, 44, of Clinton, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated criminal operating under the influence.





The crash happened on Hill Road around 7 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019 when the 2004 Ford Mustang convertible Johnson was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The passengers, 55-year-old Scott Miller and 58-year-old Robert Archer, of Clinton, were killed, state police said.

Johnson was initially charged March 2 with two counts of Class A felony manslaughter, two counts of Class B felony aggravated operating under the influence causing death, one count of Class C aggravated operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury and one count of Class D operating under the influence.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence in a case to move forward with a trial.