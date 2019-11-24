Waterville
November 24, 2019
One man killed in Canaan crash

Courtesy of the Maine State Police
One man was killed in a car crash in Canaan on Saturday night.
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

A Clinton man was killed and two others injured in a Saturday night car crash in Canaan, police said.

Scott Miller, 55, was killed. He was a passenger in the car being driven by David Johnson, 44, of Clinton. Johnson and a second passenger, 58-year-old Robert Archer of Clinton, were injured in the crash, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Hill Road around 7 p.m., when the 2004 Ford Mustang convertible went off the road and struck a tree, McCausland said.

McCausland said may have been a factor alcohol in the crash.

Hill Road was closed for about five hours while Maine state troopers, Somerset County sheriff’s deputies and Canaan firefighters worked the scene.

 


