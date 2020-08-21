Five more workers at the York County Sheriff’s Office, York County Jail or county government offices have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff William King announced on Friday.

King said that his office had received results from 101 coronavirus tests since the first batch of tests, which included four positives, came back on Thursday. Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Robert Long did not dispute King’s statement, but said that as of Friday morning, Maine CDC counted “five cases [that] had been epidemiologically linked to that outbreak” ― four less than the total number of cases King cited.





“Additional cases could be associated with that outbreak as the epidemiological investigation progresses,” Long said in an email.

Maine CDC continues the outbreak investigation it launched at the three sites on Thursday. Long said that day that CDC workers would be inspecting the building that houses the sheriff’s office, York County Jail and county government and assisting workers there.

“We continue to work with CDC to address this latest challenge,” King said in his brief email.

One Mainer died and 34 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Friday. The total coronavirus cases in Maine went up to 4,285. Of those, 3,847 have been confirmed positive, while 438 were classified as probables, CDC said.

As of Friday, there have been 226,682 negative test results out of 232,769 overall. Just under 2.3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,154 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 586, 207 and 724 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.