This story will be updated.

A Mainer has died as 34 new coronavirus cases are reported in Maine, health officials said Friday.





Friday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,285. Of those, 3,847 have been confirmed positive, while 438 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 4,251, down from 4,252. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The death toll now stands at 129. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 407 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,698. That means there are 458 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 446 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,406 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,154 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 586, 207 and 724 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (37), Franklin (47), Hancock (44), Kennebec (176), Knox (28), Lincoln (35), Oxford (59), Piscataquis (7), Sagadahoc (58), Somerset (42), Waldo (66) and Washington (15) counties.