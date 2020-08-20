Pass national popular vote

Republican Saul Anuzis is right when he says that the national popular vote will correct the problems in the current electoral system, in a manner that is constitutional and works within the Electoral College. One very big problem is that the second place popular vote winner can (and five times has) win. Tell me, please, one other race or contest do you know where the loser wins!

Ignoring the national popular vote thwarts the will of the country, and is undemocratic. In Maine, tens of thousands of votes essentially don’t count. Some years it’s Republican votes that are irrelevant, other years it’s Democratic votes that are irrelevant. The battleground states — this year only five or six — will decide the presidency.





Battleground states get campaign visits, tens of millions of dollars in campaign spending and shifts in policy in their favor. Maine gets little of that. We have no advantage or power in this current method. None.

Every vote in every state should be equal. Candidates should campaign in every state, crisscrossing the country just as they now crisscross Florida and Pennsylvania.

The national popular vote favors voters, not political parties, land or geography. Maine should stop being a spectator to the election of the leader of the free world, and pass the national popular vote in the new legislative session.

Lori Calderone

Dover Foxcroft

King and Collins

Sen. Susan Collins is shedding endorsements. She has lost the support of groups representing everyone from Maine workers to women seeking health care. Collins even quietly seems to have lost the endorsement of Sen. Angus King.

Back in June, King appeared on Maine Public Radio. When asked about Maine’s 2020 Senate race, King replied he was “probably going to stay out of the election this year.” This surprised me because it’s so different from King’s full-throated endorsement of Collins in 2014. Six years ago he stood next to Collins at a press conference to support her reelection.

King isn’t standing beside Collins now.

King is an independent politician who speaks his mind. By abandoning his previous endorsement of Collins, it sends me the message he’s come to new conclusions about who Collins is in 2020. In my view, Collins losing King’s once vocal support stings. He is her colleague, someone who sees firsthand how Collins operates in the arena. To me, King’s silence speaks volumes.

With due respect, my request to King is that this is not the time to “stay out” of the election. It’s my sincere hope King will stand beside a new candidate. I believe it is time for King to use his independent voice to speak up and endorse Sara Gideon.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland

Corridor and climate change

Climate change is the biggest problem facing us on earth today. To help combat this, folks are switching to electric cars, installing heat pumps, etc. to get off fossil fuels. Lots more electric energy will be needed in Maine. But we need electricity that is not generated by fossil fuels.

Every source for generating electricity has drawbacks. We are going to have to make concessions to any project. Seems to me that supporting the proposed transmission line through Maine is an easy concession to make. Don’t people agree that we should support any viable renewable energy project that comes along?

Hydropower is renewable energy. Let’s all support the Central Maine Power transmission line project.

Sue Owen

Orono