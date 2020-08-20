The state will open five new swab-and-send COVID-19 testing sites next week, thus putting Maine’s testing facilities within a 30-minute drive of about 90 percent of Mainers.

The new MaineHealth sites in Damariscotta, Rockport, Brunswick, Norway and Farmington will start accepting appointments immediately. The new sites join 22 that were previously announced and bring the statewide total of swab-and-send locations to 27.





The news came as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Thursday, the state has received 223,023 test results out of 229,055 since the pandemic first hit Maine. Just under 2.3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The MaineHealth sites will operate as drive-through facilities. The Brunswick site, at Mid Coast-Parkview Health, will open on Monday, with the other sites opening as the week continues. Appointments are required and can be made by phone.

The sites will send samples to the Maine CDC’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory for testing and offer specimen collection free of charge to individuals who might have COVID-19 or could have been exposed to the virus, with or without symptoms, as defined under the DHHS Standing Order.

A new mobile testing site will initially launch at the Maine Visitor Information Center in Kittery on Tuesday. It will begin accepting appointments at covidtestforme.com and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays until the end of August, with similar hours in September.

The 27 sites complement the roughly 40 current testing sites already available to the public. A list of sites providing tests under the DHHS Standing Order, which includes all swab and send sites, is available at the Keep Maine Healthy website.