This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is joining forces with several other states to sue the U.S. Postal Service over recent policy changes that have led to reports of mail delay and concerns about the reliability of the system ahead of the November election.





Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey will be joining a lawsuit along with a handful of other states with Democratic attorneys general including California, Massachusetts and Delaware, according to The Washington Post. Other states are expected to sign onto another lawsuit.

A Frey spokesperson confirmed Maine will be participating in the lawsuit and said more details will be released later Tuesday.

The Postal Service has been in the spotlight as cost-cutting measures implemented by new postmaster Louis DeJoy and comments from President Donald Trump about not supporting additional funding for the agency have raised fears that the Nov. 3 election could be affected with record numbers of mail-in votes expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJoy said Tuesday that he would suspend some “longstanding operational initiatives” meant to fix the Postal Service’s issues — including no longer waiting for late mail trucks and cutting back on overtime — until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of any impact” on that mail.

“Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and health as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” the statement read in part.

The federal agency told Maine and dozens of other states they should encourage voters interested in voting absentee to vote early, as state election laws might not match up with the office’s delivery standards. Maine is looking into acquiring ballot drop boxes as a way to alleviate fears of service delays and to give voters another option.