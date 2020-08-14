This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers who want to mail absentee ballots should send them 15 days before Election Day, according to a July letter from the U.S. Postal Service to the state made public on Friday amid uproar over delays and concern about the November election.





The letter from Postal Service lawyer and executive vice president Thomas Marshall to Secretary of State Matt Dunlap warns that the state’s deadlines for requesting and receiving absentee ballots are “mismatched” with the office’s delivery standards as it prepares for a record-setting number of mail ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 46 states received similar warnings, which were planned before the June appointment of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, according to The Washington Post. DeJoy has instituted cost-saving measures that have led to reported mail delays across the country, though the Postal Service has indicated confidence in recent days that it can promptly deliver election mail.

Marshall recommended voters ensure their ballots are sent early enough to be received by election officials “at least 15 days before Election Day at a minimum, and preferably long before that time.” Maine requires absentee ballots to be returned to clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which voters can by mail or in person.

The Postal Service also advises election officials to use first-class mail to send blank ballots and to allow one week for delivery. It is not recommending states change laws, but Marshall told Dunlap the agency “cannot adjust its delivery standards” to accommodate state law.

Dunlap, a Democrat, characterized the letter as unusual, saying every conversation with the post office has been “a shining example of cooperation” prior to this.

“This is a real reversal,” he said.

The letter did not inform the state’s decision to look into drop boxes for absentee ballots, Dunlap said. But he worried that concerns about the mail’s reliability coupled with Trump’s recent comments saying he opposes more funding for the agency because it will enable mail-in voting — which he falsely claims has high levels of fraud — will discourage some from voting.

“Whenever the president makes these kinds of grim announcements, it’s incredibly damaging,” he said.