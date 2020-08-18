Cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service, recent comments by President Donald Trump and warnings from the agency to states over mail-in voting in a pandemic-altered election year have led to unprecedented interest in how our mail is delivered.

Mail delays could have major implications for Maine, which has the nation’s oldest median age and is one of the most rural states in the nation, particularly as we approach a November election in which 60 percent of voters may cast ballots by absentee vote.

We are looking to talk to two categories of readers to drive our coverage of the mail — postal workers on the front lines affected by any changes in policy and Mainers who get vital items in the mail, including medication or things crucial to businesses. This will help us track how things are changing for the better or worse.

Please take the survey below if you fall into one of those two groups. We realize that the Postal Service bars workers from speaking to reporters in many situations and we will not use your name in our coverage without permission. We may ask you questions seeking information that could be confirmed through other sources or simply try to establish context for recent changes.