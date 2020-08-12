Another 22 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,070. Of those, 3,662 have been confirmed positive, while 408 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 4,048, down from 4,050, meaning there was an increase of 20 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 126. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 394 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,579. That means there are 365 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 364 on Tuesday.

—“Many older Mainers are uncomfortable with returning to live performances in theaters and other venues until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, according to a new survey that shows the state’s struggling venues could have a difficult time attracting older patrons once they start to reopen.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“Most Maine parents are confident their local schools can implement safety measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus’ spread when school starts this fall, but they don’t have confidence that students will follow the rules.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Students in Mars Hill and Easton returned to school Wednesday, becoming some of the first in Maine to navigate the new terrain of in-person education during the COVID-19 pandemic.” — David Marino Jr., BDN

—“Concerns about a possible community transmission of COVID-19 in the Dover-Foxcroft area has prompted the temporary closing of the Piscataquis Regional YMCA and the suspension of preseason athletic workouts at Foxcroft Academy.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“Even with safety precautions in place — including a requirement that many students go through two rounds of COVID-19 testing — some UMaine students say they’re troubled by the lingering unknowns.” — Nina Mahaleris, BDN

—“Colonial Athletic Association Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said if the league is going to have a football season in the spring, there are hurdles to overcome. The University of Maine is one of 12 teams in the CAA, one of the Football Championship Subdivision’s best leagues.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“Landlords in Cumberland County have filed to evict 72 tenants since pandemic restrictions began in mid-March, but housing officials fear a catastrophic “tidal wave” of displacements in the near future if Congress doesn’t provide relief for troubled renters soon.” — Nick Schroeder, BDN

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 5,187,611 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 165,831 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.