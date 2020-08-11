This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as six new coronavirus cases were reported in the state Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since March.

Tuesday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,050. Of those, 3,644 have been confirmed positive, while 406 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (1), Oxford (1), Penobscot (2) and York (2) counties, state data show.





This latest report marks the smallest daily increase since March 16, when five new cases were reported, Maine CDC data show.

The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 4,044, down from 4,049, meaning there was an increase of one over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a resident of York County, bringing the statewide death toll to 126. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 394 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 23 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,560. That means there are 364 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 387 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,257 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 193,846 negative test results out of 199,608 overall. Just over 2.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recent Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,090 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 565, 151 and 675 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (45), Hancock (36), Kennebec (171), Knox (27), Lincoln (35), Oxford (55), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (55), Somerset (33), Waldo (62) and Washington (13) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,095,163 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 163,473 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.