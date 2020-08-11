As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Bangor Daily News wants to understand the costs Mainers face as they seek testing and treatment for COVID-19.

There are both state and federal provisions requiring that private insurers cover the cost of testing and associated doctor visits. And in May, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services rolled out testing coverage for those without health insurance.

Despite those protections, people across the country have been hit with bills after seeking tests. In some cases, they may have left the doctor’s office before getting tested, or doctors — hampered by strict testing guidelines — may have checked for other illnesses before performing a coronavirus test.

Some who received treatment for and survived COVID-19 have also reported large bills.





