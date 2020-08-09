Another 17 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,042. Of those, 3,625 have been confirmed positive, while 417 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 125. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:





— “The wedding industry has become a nearly billion-dollar part of Maine’s economy, supporting everything from venues, hotels and rental businesses, to caterers, photographers and DJs as Maine has become an increasingly popular destination wedding location. Though most people planning weddings have rescheduled their events for 2021, a dramatically smaller 2020 season puts many of the businesses that support that industry in jeopardy.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

— “President Donald Trump on Saturday bypassed the nation’s lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.” — Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

— “The Postal Service already was facing questions over how it would handle the expected spike of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several operational changes imposed by its new leader have led to mail backlogs across the United States as rumors of additional cutbacks swirl, fueling worries about the November vote.” — Anthony Izaguirre and Matthew Daly, The Associated Press

— “With confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. hitting 5 million Sunday, by far the highest of any country, the failure of the most powerful nation in the world to contain the scourge has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe.” — Nicole Winfield and Lisa Marie Pane, The Associated Press

— “As the new academic year arrives, school systems across the United States are struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Roman Catholic educators have an extra challenge — trying to forestall a relentless wave of closures of their schools that has no end in sight.” — David Crary, The Associated Press

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 5,024,088 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 162,707 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.