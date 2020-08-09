Another 17 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,042. Of those, 3,625 have been confirmed positive, while 417 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (1), Washington (1), Androscoggin (5), Cumberland (6) and York (3) counties, state data show.

The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 4,025, down from 4,026, meaning there was a net increase of one over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 125. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 393 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine are currently hospitalized, with three in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, eight more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,512. That means there are 405 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 397 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 2,222 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 191,921 negative test results out of 197,666 overall. Just over 2.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,088 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 563, 152 and 673 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (45), Hancock (35), Kennebec (170), Knox (27), Lincoln (35), Oxford (53), Piscataquis (4), Sagadahoc (56), Somerset (33), Waldo (62) and Washington (13) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,998,802 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 162,430 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.