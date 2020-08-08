Another 12 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,026. The data on how many of those cases were confirmed positive as opposed to “probable cases” was not available Saturday morning.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (7), Knox (1), Lincoln (1), Sagadahoc (1) and York (2) counties, state data show.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 125. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.





So far, 393 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care. None of Maine’s COVID-19 patients are currently on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 25 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,504. That means there are 397 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 411 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,244 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there have been 189,299 negative test results out of 195,015 overall. Approximately 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,082 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 558, 152 and 670 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (45), Hancock (35), Kennebec (170), Knox (28), Lincoln (35), Oxford (53), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (55), Somerset (33), Waldo (62) and Washington (12) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,945,795 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 161,456 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.