Another 14 cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,997. Of those, 3,582 have been confirmed positive, while 415 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (1), Cumberland (8), Lincoln (1), Penobscot (1), Sagadahoc (1) and York (2) counties, state data show.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 3,983, down from 3,992, meaning there was a net increase of five over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 124. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 390 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with three in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 19 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,475. That means there are 398 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 412 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,227 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 183,819 negative test results out of 189,483 overall. Just over 2.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,070 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 548, 152 and 666 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (45), Hancock (35), Kennebec (169), Knox (27), Lincoln (34), Oxford (54), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (54), Somerset (33), Waldo (62) and Washington (12) counties.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,826,861 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 158,321 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.